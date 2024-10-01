Senate Bill 1051 Printer's Number 1924

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - HOUSE AMENDED

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1051

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, DUSH, ARGALL, AUMENT, PENNYCUICK,

GEBHARD, YAW, BAKER, J. WARD, BROOKS, ROTHMAN, BROWN AND

CULVER, JANUARY 29, 2024

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON FINANCE, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,

AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 1, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in procedure and administration, further

providing for review by board and providing for settlement

conference process.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

