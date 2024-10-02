Minister Pieter Groenewald notes Public Protector’s report on Thabo Bester’s escape
The Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald, has taken note of the report issued by the Public Protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, regarding Thabo Bester's escape in 2022.
As a result of their actions, the officials involved have been reassigned to alternative positions and issued final written warnings for their failure to promptly report the escape.
While the Minister acknowledges that the officials were slow to report the escape, he firmly asserts that G4S bears significant responsibility for this incident. G4S was tasked with ensuring that such an escape did not occur.
Minister Groenewald emphasises that such behavior is unacceptable and assures the public that stricter consequence management will be implemented to prevent similar incidents during his tenure.
For media enquiries, please contact
Ms Euné Oelofsen, Media Liaison Officer:
Office of the Minister of Correctional Services
Cel: 079 492 5234
E-mail: eune.oelofsen@dcs.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.