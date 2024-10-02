Electoral Commission on voter registration this weekend for wards to be contested in by-elections on 20 November

Voter registration will be held this weekend for 3 municipal wards by-elections scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 20 November 2024.

Voting stations will be open from 08h00 to 17h00 on Saturday, 5 October 2024, and Sunday, 6 October 2024, to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide or update address details where necessary.

Voters should bring their identity document (ID) with them – either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary ID Certificate. They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required.

Voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office on weekdays during office hours. Alternatively, they can register as voters online 24/7 on www.registertovote.elections.co.za .

Voters are reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident.

By- elections will be held in the following wards:

Eastern Cape

Western Cape

Ward 30 in the City of Cape Town Municipality – CPT, with 16 395 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations: Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

97090184 Phoenix High School

97090218 Edendale Primary School

97090229 Manenberg People`s Centre

97090230 The Downs Community Centre

97091095 Rio Grande Primary School

97091107 Salvation Army Centre Manenberg

97091118 Manenberg High School

97093312 Manenberg Primary School

Ward 06 in Matzikama Municipality – WC011, with 4 450 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations: Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

97660019 Klawer Community Hall

97660031 NG Kerk Klawer

97660042 St James Anglican Church Klawer

97850021 Vredehoek Bewaarskool

Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 19 November 2024 between 08h00 and 17h00. Voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 4 November 2024 and 8 November 2024.

Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC’s website, www.elections.org.za. Once voters have applied online they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed. They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za.

Voters can also apply for special votes via cell phone by SMSing their identity number to 32249 (charged at R1). The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and NOT for home visits.

For more information on these by-elections contact your local (municipal) IEC office weekdays during office hours. Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za under Contact Us.

For media queries:

Kate Bapela

Cell: 082 600 6386

For media interviews: Please email requests to: spokesperson@elections.org.za