Culvert installation on County Route 8 (Brushy Fork Road), Tucker County, has been moved up to Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Page Content Installation of a culvert on County Route 8 (Brushy Fork Road), Tucker County, has been moved up to 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2024, through Thursday, October 3, 2024. The project will be one-half mile from the intersection of County Route 21 (Clover Run Road). Special accommodations for emergency vehicles, school buses and US mail only; all other motorists are to expect delays and to seek alternate routes.​ ​

