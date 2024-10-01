TAIWAN, October 1 - President Lai congratulates new Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru

On October 1, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated that President Lai Ching-te, on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan, sincerely congratulates Member of the Japanese House of Representatives and new Liberal Democratic Party President Ishiba Shigeru on his election as Japan’s 102nd prime minister at an extraordinary National Diet session. Spokesperson Kuo also stated that President Lai wishes the Japanese government led by Prime Minister Ishiba success in implementing all its policy objectives, and for the nation to continue to develop and prosper.

Spokesperson Kuo stated that Taiwan and Japan have long been steadfast partners who always help each other out, and the friendship between our peoples is built upon a foundation of mutual support. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the spokesperson said, Japan donated several million vaccine doses to Taiwan so that the two countries could weather the hardships of the pandemic together, and when Hualien was struck by a major earthquake this past April, the people of Japan made generous donations to help Taiwan recover. The people of Taiwan will always remember such acts of kindness, she said.

Spokesperson Kuo noted that we can expect to see the deep ties of friendship between Taiwan and Japan result in more exchanges and cooperation in such areas as disaster preparedness, economic and trade ties, and security. She also noted that Prime Minister Ishiba, in his capacity this past August as a member of the Japanese House of Representatives, visited Taiwan as part of a delegation of parliamentarians focused on security issues, and he stated at that time that only by the democratic community standing shoulder to shoulder to demonstrate the strength of deterrence can we uphold peace and stability in the region. President Lai has also emphasized on numerous occasions that Taiwan will work together with Japan and other democratic partners to support the democratic umbrella, safeguard the values of freedom and democracy, and maintain regional peace and stability, the spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Kuo stated that President Lai is grateful to former Prime Minister Kishida Fumio for his firm support for Taiwan during his time in office, and for continuously underscoring the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The spokesperson said that President Lai expressed confidence that the ties of friendship between Taiwan and Japan will continue growing deeper, and that we will jointly contribute to regional peace, prosperity, and stability.