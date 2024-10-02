Cinema Lenses Market Size to Grow to USD 2.7 Billion by 2034 at 5.2% CAGR, Fueled by Filmmakers’ Demand for Specialized Storytelling Lenses| Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Demand for cinema lenses is expected to increase as the demand for high-quality video content and advances in camera technology increase.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cinema lenses market stood at US$ 1.6 billion in 2023. A CAGR of 5.2% is estimated from 2024 to 2034, with the market reaching US$ 2.7 billion in 2034. As the global film industry expands, streaming services, international markets, and production costs rise, some of these factors are driving the industry's growth globally. Due to this expansion, cinema lenses in many formats and genres are in demand.

Through ongoing innovation in lens design, materials, coatings, and manufacturing processes, filmmakers and production companies are adopting cinema lenses with improved optical performance, durability, and dependability. Small, light lenses are commonly needed by filmmakers when shooting handheld or using a gimbal, especially for independent and documentary work. As a result, the market for tiny cinema lenses has expanded.

A wider variety of content is being produced in the film business as a result of the increased emphasis on diversity and inclusion. The desire for specialized lenses that support a variety of storytelling techniques is driven by this diversity, which also extends to the sorts of lenses used to capture various narratives and perspectives.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on the resolution, the 4K resolution segment will likely lead to lens sales in the cinema market.

In terms of category, a high-end-class segment is expected to expand the market for cinema lenses in the market.

Consumers are expected to increasingly demand animated films, driving demand for cinema lenses.

Zoom lenses accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2023.

A share of 31% was accounted for by Asia Pacific in 2023.

Global Cinema Lenses Market: Growth Drivers

Cinema lenses with great optical performance, resolution, and clarity are becoming more and more in demand as streaming services and high-quality video content become more prevalent.

With advancements in camera technology like larger format cameras and higher resolution sensors, cinema lenses that can fully exploit these capabilities are needed.

Digital cinematography is becoming more and more common, frequently taking the place of traditional film in productions. The need for cinema lenses designed for digital cinematography is fueled by the need for specialized lenses made for digital sensors, which are needed for digital cameras.

Cinema lenses that can produce improved image quality and resolve finer details are necessary to fulfill the demands of producing ultra-high definition video as higher resolution formats like 4K and 8K become more common.

Demand for cutting-edge optical solutions is being driven by the emergence of cinematic VR and AR experiences, which call for specialized lenses capable of capturing immersive content and offering a realistic viewing experience.

A number of streaming services are creating original content in an effort to attract users. Therefore, cinema lenses are in high demand to produce high-quality television shows, documentaries, and other programs.

Global Cinema Lenses Market: Regional Landscape

Cinema lenses are expected to be the largest market in Asia Pacific. Internet usage, urbanization, and rising disposable income are driving the entertainment sector in Asia Pacific to grow at an accelerated pace.

Japan, South Korea, China, India, and China have become important hubs for the production of films in the region. The need for cinema lenses to enable the creation of a wide range of content, including feature films, television shows, and web videos, is boosted by the expansion of these businesses as well as by government incentives and infrastructural development.

Governments and private investors are investing more in production and content creation facilities in the Asia Pacific region to meet the growing demand for entertainment material. By investing in this project, the movie lens industry will be able to offer its customers top-of-the-line optical gear to support its rapid growth.

The popularity of regional films is growing both within the country and abroad-including K-dramas in South Korea, Bollywood in India, and anime in Japan. As a result of this trend, specialty cinema lenses designed to capture regional aesthetics are in demand.

Global Cinema Lenses Market: Competitive Landscape

A majority of cinema lens companies spend a lot of money expanding their presence abroad, primarily in prominent regions. Players operating in the market are primarily focused on launching new products.

Key Players

Angénieux

ARRI AG

Canon Inc.

Carl-Zeiss AG

Cooke Optics Ltd.

DZOFILM Inc.

FUJIFILM Corporation (Fujinon)

Laowa Lenses (Venus Optics)

Leica Camera AG

Samyang Optics

Other Key Players

Key Developments

In September 2023, Canon introduced its first seven cinema prime lenses. High-performance optics, cinema-like operability, and RF communications are all incorporated into the new lenses. Seven RF-Mount Cinema Prime Lenses represent the first phase in the development of the system.

introduced its first seven cinema prime lenses. High-performance optics, cinema-like operability, and RF communications are all incorporated into the new lenses. Seven RF-Mount Cinema Prime Lenses represent the first phase in the development of the system. Aside from providing professional video production equipment for television shows, movies, and commercials, the company plans to expand its line of RF-mount-compatible equipment.

In February 2024, ZEISS Nano Prime lenses enabled classic cinema look at an affordable price. A new set of six ZEISS Nano Prime Lenses covers six common focal lengths from wide-angle to telephoto.

Global Cinema Lenses Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Single Vision/Prime

Zoom Lens

Resolution

2K

4K

Others (6K, 8K, etc.)

Category

Entry-class

Medium-class

High-end-class

Focal Length

Wide-angle [14-35 mm]

Normal [35 - 70 mm]

Medium Telephoto [70-135]

Telephoto [>135]

End User

Amateur Users

Professional Users

Price

Low

Medium

High

Application

Documentary Films

Environmental Films

Animated Films

Short Films

Feature Films

Others (Experimental Films, Silent Films, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

