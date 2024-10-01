MPD Seeking Suspect and Vehicle in Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a suspect and vehicle involved in a robbery in Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at approximately 12:03 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who is a delivery driver, in the 4500 block of Bowen Road, Southeast. The suspects threatened the victim and implied they had weapons. The suspects entered the delivery truck and took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

One of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:



Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24142064