PHILIPPINES, October 2 - Press Release

September 30, 2024 Strengthening healthcare access in grassroots, Bong Go supports Super Health Center turnover in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, remains committed to enhancing healthcare services at the grassroots level. On Saturday, September 28, the senator's Malasakit Team attended the turnover of the new Super Health Center in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, where he also partnered with local leaders, including Congressmen Alfelito Bascug and Adolph Edward Plaza, Governor Santiago Cane Jr. and Vice Governor Samuel Tortor, among others. Go emphasized the importance of the initiative in addressing healthcare accessibility for marginalized communities and the significance of bringing government services closer to those in need. "Isa ito sa matagal na nating ipinaglalaban na mapondohan para mailapit ang pangunahing serbisyo medikal sa mga mahihirap at mga naninirahan sa mga liblib at malalayong lugar," he stated, underscoring his dedication to public health services. The concept of Super Health Centers was first pushed by Go during the 2021 budget discussions, laying the foundation for a network of these centers nationwide. The goal was to make essential medical services more accessible, especially in rural areas. Currently, these centers are being further developed and expanded to better serve the Filipino people. "Bahagi po ito ng ating pagsisikap na mailapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga mahihirap at sa mga pinaka nangangailangan," he added. Super Health Centers are designed to provide primary care services, early consultation, and timely diagnosis. By enhancing primary healthcare in the localities, these centers aim to decongest hospitals and provide more immediate assistance to those who need it. Services are delivered in collaboration with municipal health offices, local government units, and PhilHealth through its Konsulta program. In Agusan del Sur alone, six Super Health Centers have been funded, with Go highlighting the collective efforts of the Department of Health led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, the local government, and his fellow lawmakers in pushing for the funding for around 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. "Ito pong Super Health Center, isa po ito sa pamamaraan para ilapit natin ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan at madi-decongest ang mga ospital dahil hindi na kailangan na pumunta ng ospital, pwede na po diyan 'yung mga primary care," he explained. "Diyan na rin po 'yung Konsulta ng PhilHealth dahil bawat Pilipino po ay miyembro naman ng PhilHealth. Dahil sa Super Health Center, hindi na kakailanganing bumyahe ng malayo para magpagamot," Go continued, highlighting the convenience these centers bring to residents in far-flung areas. During the event, Go's Malasakit Team, distributed grocery packs, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs to some barangay health workers present. Go also took the opportunity to discuss the success of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to improve access to medical assistance for underprivileged Filipinos. He noted that eligible public hospitals across the country have Malasakit Centers, thanks to Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored. So far, 166 Malasakit Centers have been established, benefiting approximately 12 million Filipinos. Go concluded his address with a message: "Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go na patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Naniniwala po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo rin po 'yan sa Diyos. At ito po ang aking natatanging bisyo, ang magserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.