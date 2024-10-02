PHILIPPINES, October 2 - Press Release

September 30, 2024 Bong Go extends support to micro-entrepreneurs in Agusan del Sur, advocates for gov't support to uplift livelihoods of the poor Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate approach for community welfare, reached out to underprivileged families in several municipalities across Agusan del Sur this September 27 and 28. The initiatives, held in the towns of Veruela, La Paz, San Luis, and Talacogon, aimed to support vulnerable residents facing various challenges. In coordination with local leaders like Veruela Mayor Myrna Mondejar, Talacogon Mayor Pauline Marie Masendo, La Paz Mayor Michael Lim, and San Luis Mayor Ronaldo Corvera, Go's Malasakit Team provided essential goods, including snacks, vitamins, and sports equipment such as basketballs and volleyballs. Select recipients also received new pairs of shoes and a watch, while a few were given mobile phones. Moreover, Go partnered with the LGUs and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in providing livelihood kits to qualified beneficiaries as part of their Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) program. Go reaffirmed his commitment to supporting government programs aimed at enhancing livelihoods, particularly in areas severely impacted by poverty and natural disasters. He expressed his ongoing support for initiatives like the PPG program, which he had advocated for, to help uplift livelihoods of the poor. "Ang PPG program ay isang malinaw na halimbawa kung paano natin maipapakita ang malasakit at suporta sa ating mga kababayan na tinamaan ng mga pagsubok. Ang inyong pagsisikap ay hindi lamang nagbibigay ng tulong sa mga pamilya at indibidwal, kundi pati na rin sa mga komunidad na nangangailangan ng pagbangon," Go told the beneficiaries. "Palaguin niyo ang inyong negosyo. Kapag lumago ang inyong negosyo, dalhin niyo po ang mga kita sa inyong mga pamilya... mas masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinagpawisan at pinaghirapan niyo po ang inyong pagnenegosyo at napalago ninyo ito," he added. The relief activities were held at Barangay Del Monte Activity Center in Talacogon and Barangay Poblacion Covered Court in Veruela for a total of 240 qualified residents. In support of local businesses, Go authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11960, known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act. The OTOP program promotes national pride in Filipino-made products while providing small-scale producers opportunities to expand their market reach. By focusing on local specialties, the program aims to elevate the livelihoods of communities and contribute to the nation's overall economic progress. "Sa tulong ng batas na ito, ating pinapalakas ang mga lokal na negosyo sa bawat bayan at siyudad sa bansa. Ipinapaabot natin sa kanila ang suporta na kinakailangan nila upang mapanatili ang kanilang operasyon at maabot ang mas malawak na merkado," he explained. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.