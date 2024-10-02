PHILIPPINES, October 2 - Press Release

September 30, 2024 'Malasakit sa lolo't lola' -- Bong Go provides aid to the elderly during Senior Citizens' Day in Naval, Biliran Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team supported a total of 700 senior citizens in Naval, Biliran, on Friday, September 28, during the town's celebration of Senior Citizens' Day. In a video message, Go highlighted the Filipino cultural value of caring for the elderly, stating that giving back to senior citizens is a gesture aligned with Filipino traditions. "Salamat mga lolo at lola. Sana po 'yung karamihan sa inyo nasa mabuti po ang kalagayan. Alam ko na mahirap po ang inyong sitwasyon. Parati ko pong pinapaalala sa lahat na mahalin po natin ang ating lolo't lola. Wala po tayo sa mundong ito kundi po dahil sa kanila. At ito po 'yung panahon na bumawi tayo sa kanila," emphasized Go. "Kilala naman ang Pilipino sa pag-aalaga ng mga lolo't lola. Hindi natin pinapabayaan ang mga lolo't lola natin diba? Hanggang sa pagtanda nila, inaalagaan natin sila. Ito po ay isang paraan upang ipakita natin sa kanila 'yung pasasalamat, pagmamalasakit at pagmamahal natin sa ating mga lolo't lola," he continued. As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also emphasized the crucial role of Malasakit Centers in providing accessible medical assistance to Filipinos. He mentioned the Malasakit Center established in Biliran Provincial Hospital, ensuring that residents of Naval and the entire Biliran province have access to the assistance they need. The Malasakit Center, a one-stop shop that brings together various government agencies with the medical assistance related programs, was institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored. With 166 operational centers nationwide, the program has significantly eased the financial burden of around 12 million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health. "Let us continue to bring medical services from the government closer to those in need, especially our seniors, who often have limited access to healthcare," emphasized Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health. "Tandaan na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he added. Last February 28, RA 11982, or the Amendments to the Centenarian Act, was signed into law by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., which Go co-authored and co-sponsored in the Senate. The law now includes cash gifts for Filipinos aged 80, 85, 90, and 95, amounting to P10,000 each, in addition to the existing P100,000 cash gift for centenarians. As a member of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Go emphasized the government's commitment to recognizing and rewarding the contributions of senior citizens to Philippine society. Likewise, Go previously co-authored RA 11916, an Act Increasing the Social Pension of Indigent Senior Citizens, which amended RA 7432, the first Senior Citizens Act. During the aid activity held at Naval Gymnasium, the Malasakit Team distributed shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, shoes, and a mobile phone to the elderly beneficiaries. Working with Congressman Gerry Boy Espina, Governor Gerard Espina, Vice Governor Kokoy Caneja, Mayor Gretchen Espina, and Vice Mayor Vicente Curso, these seniors also received support and financial aid from the government. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.