October 1, 2024 Senate Sentinels wins back-to-back championship in 2024 UNTV Cup; Bong Go named Mythical 5 member The Senate Sentinels once again made their mark on the basketball court, securing back-to-back championships in the 2024 UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off. In a highly anticipated showdown against the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Cavaliers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on September 30, the Sentinels emerged victorious with a score of 74-62. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's consistent performance throughout the season earned him a spot in the Mythical Five. The Senate Sentinels finished the season undefeated, solidifying their dominance in this year's charity tournament. The victory not only secured their second consecutive title but also raised PhP1 million for their chosen beneficiaries: Tahanang Walang Hagdan, Cancervants PH, and Kythe Foundation, Inc. Despite his responsibilities as a lawmaker, Go proved that his passion for sports remains steadfast. He emphasized the significance of sports in promoting a healthy lifestyle and keeping people away from harmful vices, being the chairperson of the Senate Sports Committee. "Ang tagumpay na ito ay para sa lahat ng Filipino athletes na patuloy na nagbibigay-inspirasyon sa ating bansa. Naniniwala ako na ang sports ay isang mabisang paraan upang manatiling malusog at malayo sa masasamang bisyo," Go said. Go also emphasized that the victory was a collective achievement, praising his Senate teammates, including Senator Joel Villanueva and then-Senator and now Education Secretary Sonny Angara, for their dedication and teamwork throughout the season. "This win belongs to the entire team and the Senate as a whole. Everyone played their part and showed what true teamwork means," he stressed. Go also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to UNTV Executive Face-Off, acknowledging BMPI Executives and other officials. "Taos-puso akong nagpapasalamat sa UNTV Executive Face-Off, lalo na kina BMPI-UNTV CEO Daniel Razon, VP for TV Jay Eusebio, at BMPI VP for Internal Affairs Noli Saballa. Malaking karangalan ang makasama ang mga bumubuo ng BMPI at UNTV, pati na rin ang mga host na sina Ms. Rheena Villamor-Camara at Mr. Rex Trinidad. Salamat sa inyong dedikasyon at suporta sa pagsusulong ng sports at pagkakaisa sa ating bayan, sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaroon ng liga ng mga public servants." Beyond the basketball court, Go has been instrumental in advancing sports development in the country. He played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. The Bicameral Conference Committee Report of this bill was ratified by the Senate on September 23. It seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports but also provides aspiring athletes the opportunity to compete in a national stage. "Sports teaches us discipline, perseverance, and teamwork--values we can carry with us in our daily lives," Go remarked, reiterating his commitment to promoting not only physical health but also the character-building aspects of sports. "Sa sports, hindi lang pisikal na lakas ang nade-develop, kundi pati disiplina, hardwork at dedikasyon. Kaya ang payo ko sa kabataan: get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs, to keep healthy and fit!," he said, who also serves as Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee. The UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off, which features teams from various government agencies, is not only a showcase of athleticism but also a platform to raise camaraderie within the government while also raising funds for charitable causes. Church Minister and TV Host Daniel Razon conceptualized the UNTV cup which started in 2013 and is considered the original charity basketball league in the Philippines. Before the game, public service booths were set up for fans, offering government services from agencies like the Social Security System and Pag-IBIG.

