DHS Announces $210 Million of Additional Funds to Protect Faith-Based Institutions and Nonprofit Organizations Against Targeted Attacks

WASHINGTON - Today, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that it will distribute $210 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency as the second tranche of additional funding that the Biden-Harris Administration secured to protect faith-based institutions and nonprofit organizations against targeted attacks. This funding will be made available in a Notice of Funding Opportunity to be published in late October.

The $210 million in additional funds are a portion of the $390 million that were included in the fiscal year 2024 National Security Supplemental, a key priority of the Administration as it continues to intensify its efforts to combat the dramatic increase in hate crimes and other forms of targeted violence against faith-based institutions and nonprofit organizations. The first tranche was made available in June 2024. In total for fiscal year 2024, the Administration has secured $664 million for the NSGP, more than double last year’s $305 million appropriation.

“Now, when we continue to live in a heightened threat environment, the security-enhancing grant funds we provide to non-profit organizations are more critical than ever,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The additional Nonprofit Security Grant Program funds we are announcing today will enable non-profit institutions, including faith-based organizations that are increasingly targeted, to equip themselves with the personnel, technology, and other resources needed to enhance their security and continue to safely contribute to their communities. We urge eligible institutions to apply for these potentially life-saving funds. We are grateful to Congress for making them available.”

The rise in hate crimes and other forms of targeted violence has increased sharply since the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks against Israel. In light of the changing threat environment, the NSGP has become an even more important resource to faith-based institutions and nonprofit organizations to strengthen their security posture. In 2024, over 3,200 faith-based and other nonprofit organizations were awarded over $454 million in NSGP funding to purchase security cameras, additional warning and alert systems, gates and lighting, access control systems, and training programs for staff.

The distribution of grant funds is one element of DHS’s multi-pronged strategy to protect communities and their institutions from targeted violence. DHS regularly communicates with over 2,000 state, local, tribal, territorial and campus law enforcement officials and with the leadership of all national-level law enforcement associations. The DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships distributes security resources to over 70,000 faith partners to share resources to enhance safety in local communities, including faith-based communities.

Some examples of DHS work include:

Releasing the “Resources and Information for Faith and Community Leaders Regarding the Israel - Hamas Conflict” webpage in October 2023, which continues to be updated with threat assessments pertaining to the homeland and all relevant resources to keep faith-based communities and institutions safe;

Distributing our Protecting Places of Worship online resources, which we provided to synagogues, religious schools, mosques, community centers, and other nonprofits in partnership with the FBI;

Providing Protective Security Advisors in every state to guide and advise faith communities on how to most effectively secure their facilities with existing resources;

Releasing the Physical Security Performance Goals to help houses of worship and other faith-based organizations enhance their security; and

Tasking the Faith-Based Security Advisory Council with providing recommendations on improving DHS grants and resources, and implementing those recommendations into the NSGP through the Protecting Places of Worship initiative, an effort co-led by DHS, the Department of Justice and the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

Providing virtual workshops for faith and community sectors during the 3rd annual Protecting Places of Worship Weeks of Action in September 2024. DHS, DOJ and other federal partners dedicated national weeks of action to encourage faith-based and community organizations to safeguard people and places of worship through partnerships with local emergency managers and first responders.

Funding of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program has been a priority for the Biden-Harris Administration. Historically, applications to access the competitive program have far exceeded the funds available. The Administration’s success in securing $390 million in supplemental funding – resulting in total funding for the program that is more than double last year’s appropriation – will enable previously-unfunded yet at-risk houses of worship, religious schools, and nonprofit organizations to implement new security measures to protect their congregations, students and teachers, employees and members, and their broader communities across the country.

The Notice of Funding Opportunity will be published in late October. For more information visit FEMA.gov/Grants.