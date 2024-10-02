Disaster Recovery Center Opens in St. James Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. – FEMA and the State of Louisiana will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Convent on Wednesday, Oct. 2, to provide one-on-one help to Louisiana residents affected by Hurricane Francine.
Center location:
St. James Parish
Convent Community Center
5775 Hwy 44
Convent, LA 70723
Additional DRCs are open at the following locations:
Ascension Parish
Lemann Memorial Center
1100 Clay St.
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
Lafourche Parish
Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center
4876 Hwy. 1
Raceland, LA 70394
St. Charles Parish
Alan Arterbury Building
14564 River Road
New Sarpy, LA 70078
St. John the Baptist Parish
Reserve Library
1482 Hwy 44
Reserve, LA 70084
St. Mary Parish
Morgan City Municipal Auditorium
728 Myrtle St.
Morgan City, LA 70380
Terrebonne Parish
Terrebonne Parish Library
151 Library Drive
Houma, LA 70360
The centers will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Residents in Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes can visit any DRC to meet with representatives of FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, along with other community partners. No appointment is needed to visit the center.
The centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).
You do not have to visit a center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is by going online at disasterassistance.gov/.
Additional options when applying include:
- Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.
- Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.
- To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4817. Follow FEMA Region 6 social media at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/femaregion6.
