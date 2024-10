Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) to host a Veterans Town Hall and Women Veterans Forum in Bellingham

Whatcom County - Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) will host a Women Veterans Forum from 8:30 to 9:30 and a Veterans Town Hall from 10:00 to 12:30 on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at VFW Post 1585, 625 N State St, Bellingham, WA 98225.

This double event is presented by the Governor’s Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) and the Women Veterans Advisory Committee (WVAC).

Women Veterans are encouraged to participate in the Women Veterans Forum to network, talk about the needs of Washington State Women Veterans in your area, and discuss how we can provide equitable access and support through ongoing outreach and engagement. The WVAC, which has 14 members, works to ensure that women veterans in Washington have fair access to VA services and benefits provided by the federal and state. Registration for the Women Veterans Forum is requested, but not required, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-veterans-forum-tickets-1013714155327?aff=erelexpmlt.

The VAAC is composed of 17 members and advises the Governor and the Director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) on issues and programs concerning veterans. Join the Town Hall livestream starting at 10am where you will have an opportunity to comment and ask questions https://www.facebook.com/wsdva

During the Veterans Town Hall, community partners and service providers will discuss how they are helping local veterans and their families. All are welcome to attend and learn more about the programs and services available to veterans, families, and resource providers.

Visit the WDVA website at http://www.dva.wa.gov or call 1-800-562-2308 for additional information.

MORE INFORMATION: Information on the WVAC: Women Veterans | WDVA (wa.gov) Information on the VAAC: https://www.dva.wa.gov/councils-committees/governors-veterans-affairs-advisory-committee-vaac

Media Contact

Heidi Audette

Communications and Legislative Director

(360) 791-8966 – cell

heidia@dva.wa.gov