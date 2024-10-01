KDHE Reminds Kansans to be Aware as Respiratory Virus Season Approaches

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment would like to remind Kansans as we approach the respiratory virus season to remain aware of symptoms, preventative measures and when to seek medical treatment.

Every year, respiratory viruses such as influenza (flu), COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and pneumococcal disease cause hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths during the fall and winter virus season.

“We know the risk of contracting and spreading respiratory viruses will increase as we move into the fall and winter months,” KDHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dereck Totten said. “It is imperative that people follow common-sense preventative measures and consider getting a vaccine, especially if they fall into a high-risk category.”

Getting an immunization is an important preventative measure against respiratory viruses. Vaccines are available for all three major fall and winter respiratory diseases – flu, COVID-19, and RSV (for groups eligible for RSV immunization). In addition, pneumococcal vaccines are recommended for children younger than five years, adults, 65 years and older, and individuals at an increased risk for pneumococcal disease.

Kansas will receive approximately $780,000 from the federal government this year to cover about 9,380 COVID-19 doses for uninsured and underinsured adults. These doses will be equitably distributed across Kansas to Local Health Departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers, Rural Health Clinics, and other vaccination locations to help provide vaccine coverage to uninsured and underinsured adults in Kansas.

While anyone can become sick from common respiratory viruses like COVID-19, flu, RSV, and pneumococcal disease, some individuals have risk factors that can increase their chances of getting a severe illness.

Groups of people at a higher risk for respiratory illnesses

Older adults

Young children

People with weakened immune systems

People with disabilities

Pregnant and recently pregnant individuals

If you believe you may have a respiratory virus (if you feel sick or tested positive for one) and you have risk factors for severe illness, seek health care right away for testing and/or treatment.

If you test positive for the flu or COVID-19, treatment may be an option to make your symptoms less severe and shorten the time you are sick. Treatment should be started within a few days of when your symptoms begin.

Examples of respiratory virus symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, cough, runny or stuffy nose, decrease in appetite, sore throat, vomiting, new loss of taste or smell, headache, muscle or body aches, diarrhea, and/or weakness.

Keep in mind:

Washing hands and improving airflow in the places where people live and work are important to lowering risk from respiratory viruses.

Effective treatments are available for those who get flu or COVID-19 and are recommended for those at higher risk for severe illness. Treatment can reduce severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

You should seek emergency care‎ if you have an emergency warning sign (like trouble breathing or chest pain), seek emergency medical care immediately.

Everyday actions like masking and physical distancing can provide an additional layer of protection and can protect their family, friends, and coworkers.

Tests are available that can quickly detect these respiratory viruses.

For more information on respiratory viruses from KDHE read here.

Read here for more information on respiratory viruses from the CDC.

###