Police arrest a man in his 30s for a serious injury incident in Makira/Ulawa Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at Kirakira police station have arrested a male suspect in his 30s for a serious injury incident at Rohua village in West Makira recently.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira/Ulawa province, Superintendent Peter Sitai said, “It was alleged that the suspect and the victim were having a few beers when an argument broke out between them.”

PPC Sitai said, “The argument triggered the suspect to chase the victim and cut him with a bush knife which landed on his chest.”

Superintendent Sitai said, “The suspect was charged for the act of intend to cause grievous harm contrary to section 224 of the penal code.”

Mr. Sitai said, “The suspect is currently remanded at Kirakira Correctional Centre and will appear before Kirakira Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

The provincial Chief appealed to people living near the area of incident who might have any information to come forward and help police with its investigation.

He said, “Kwaso (homebrew) production and drinking is illegal under laws of Solomon Islands and has serious consequences to human life and disturb peace in our communities.”

“The fight against homebrew is not police duty alone. It is everybody’s responsibility. Members of the communities need to work together with police to deal with this matter,” PPC Sitai said.

