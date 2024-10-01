Terran Orbital Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. November 26, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Terran Orbital Corporation ("Terran" or the "Company") (NYSE: LLAP) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between August 15, 2023, and August 14, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Terran investors have until November 26, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Complaint claims that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made significant false and misleading statements about the Company’s business, operations, and future prospects. Specifically, it alleges that Defendants either made inaccurate statements or failed to disclose key information, including: (1) it would take much longer than they had indicated for Terran to convert its customer contracts into revenue and free cash flow; (2) Terran lacked the necessary liquidity to sustain its operations while awaiting revenue from these contracts; (3) Terran concealed the true extent of its serious financial difficulties; and (4) as a result of these issues, Terran’s public statements were misleading at all relevant times.

