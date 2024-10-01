New Toll Brothers Iron Creek Model Home Opens in Charlotte, North Carolina

Exclusive community offers luxury townhomes with rooftop terraces and access to vibrant urban amenities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its highly anticipated model home at Iron Creek, located in the thriving North End of Charlotte, North Carolina. This new community, located at 1420 Hamilton Street in Charlotte, offers a sophisticated urban lifestyle with luxury four-story townhome designs and stunning rooftop terraces within walking distance to dining, shopping, and entertainment.



Iron Creek features an exquisite selection of luxury Toll Brothers townhomes with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 baths, and 2-car garages. Each townhome features a rooftop terrace with Uptown city-views, providing generous space for indoor-outdoor living. Move-in ready townhomes with Designer Appointed Features are priced from $497,990.





“Our newly opened model home at Iron Creek showcases the latest in modern Charlotte living,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “With lock and leave, quick move-in options perfect for new homeowners, and a convenient location near Camp North End and the AvidXchange Music Factory, these stunning townhomes are a must-see.”

The community is within walking distance to Camp North End, a hub for some of the city’s most innovative businesses, featuring boutique retail, food stands, cafés, art displays, and more. The community also boasts easy access to major highways including Interstates 77, 277, and 85, making it easy to get to everyday conveniences.

For more information on Iron Creek by Toll Brothers, or to schedule an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00e07793-26fe-4698-a280-70644b8a8c8c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d1927b7-7fb4-407d-a4c4-efd4fdb2602f

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Iron Creek by Toll Brothers Iron Creek is a new luxury townhome community in Charlotte, North Carolina, featuring spacious floor plans with rooftop skyline-view terraces, convenient access to the AvidXchange Music Factory, and everything the North End has to offer. Iron Creek by Toll Brothers “Our newly opened model home at Iron Creek showcases the latest in modern Charlotte living,” said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.