National Audubon Society Board of Directors Elects Dr. George Golumbeski as Chairman

New York, NY, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Audubon Society today announced the election of Dr. George Golumbeski as chair of the Board of Directors, effective September 28, 2024, succeeding outgoing Board Chair Susan Bell.

“George’s long-standing leadership and dedication to Audubon will serve us well,” said Dr. Elizabeth Gray, CEO of the National Audubon Society. “As we continue to expand our hemispheric work, George’s insights will be invaluable as we strive to ‘bend the bird curve’—halting and ultimately reversing the decline of bird populations across the Americas. Together, we will continue advancing Audubon’s bold, science-driven solutions, fueled by our non-partisan approach, to create a future where birds, people, and the planet thrive. I am also grateful for Susan’s leadership as Chair these past few years.”

George Golumbeski has served on Audubon’s Board of Directors since 2015. In 2017 he was elected Treasurer of the Board, and since 2021 he has served as Vice Chair.

Golumbeski is a molecular biologist and biotechnology executive currently working as a partner at DROIA Ventures. He has held a variety of leadership positions at pharmaceutical companies including Celgene, Novartis, Elan Pharmaceuticals, and Schwarz Pharma. In his free time, he is an amateur photographer of birds and wildlife.

“We are facing a dual crisis of biodiversity loss and climate change – and Audubon is well positioned to tackle both in a truly hemispheric manner” said Golumbeski. “I am honored to be following on the leadership of Susan Bell and stepping into this role at such a pivotal time. I look forward to supporting Audubon’s mission to protect birds and the places they need while driving meaningful progress toward a more sustainable future for all.”

Golumbeski will be replacing the current Board Chair, Susan Bell, who served on the Audubon Board for over 11 years and as Chair for the last three and a half years. During her time as Chair, Bell oversaw the Board’s role in historic decisions including approval of the organization’s strategic plan, and strengthened the Board’s governance and diversity.

“Over more than a decade, I’ve seen Audubon go through significant changes. Under Elizabeth’s leadership, this dynamic and vital organization has evolved to step up to meet this critical moment for birds, people, and the planet,” said Bell. “George has been an invaluable asset to Audubon as Vice Chair, making him the right chair for this time. I am eager to support Audubon and its leaders to address biodiversity loss and climate change, and to build a powerful hemispheric community, united by the love of birds.”

The National Audubon Society is a nonprofit conservation organization that protects birds and the places they need today and tomorrow. We work throughout the Americas towards a future where birds thrive because Audubon is a powerful, diverse, and ever-growing force for conservation. Audubon has more than 700 staff working across the hemisphere.

Together as one Audubon, we aspire to alter the course of climate change and habitat loss, leading to healthier bird populations and reversing current trends in biodiversity loss. We do this by implementing on-the-ground conservation, influencing public and corporate policy, and building community among all those who recognize that what is good for birds is good for the Earth.

Audubon is committed to a culture of workplace excellence, where our talented and diverse staff are deeply engaged with a strong sense of belonging. The birds Audubon pledges to protect differ in color, size, behavior, geographical preference, and countless other ways. By honoring and celebrating the equally remarkable diversity of the human species, Audubon brings new creativity, effectiveness, and leadership to our work throughout the hemisphere.

