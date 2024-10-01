Treasure Global Inc Announces Termination of its At-The-Market Offering Program

NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a leading technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously disclosed at-the-market equity offering program (“ATM Offering”) launched on March 22, 2024, and the termination of the same with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, as sales agent on September 25, 2024.

The ATM Offering was initiated to offer common shares totaling US$2,990,900 from time to time, and as of the termination date, the Company has sold 1,678,307 of its common shares and raised the maximum total gross proceeds of US$2,990,162.32 before deducting commissions and offering expenses.

The net proceeds from the ATM Offering have been used to support Treasure Global’s continued growth and corporate initiatives, which encompass new business ventures and investments.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any province, state, or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state, or jurisdiction.

About Treasure Global Inc:

Treasure Global is a leading Malaysian solutions provider developing innovative technology platforms. Treasure Global has developed the ZCITY Super App, a unique digital ecosystem that transforms and simplifies the e-payment experience for consumers, while simultaneously allowing them to earn rewards. As of August 9, 2024, ZCITY Super App boasts over 2.7 million registered users.

For more information, please visit https://treasureglobal.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact

ir_us@treasuregroup.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.