GGR INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into Gogoro Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm!

On September 13, 2024, Gogoro Inc. filed a Form 6-K with the SEC and announced in the report that it had “conducted internal investigations into allegations in recent media reports that the Company incorporated imported components into certain of its vehicles in violation of the requirement of the Taiwan government that certain core components of the electric scooters shall be produced domestically in order to be qualified for the subsidies to purchasers. During such investigations, the Company has identified certain irregularities in supply chain which caused the Company to inadvertently incorporate certain imported components in some of its vehicles. The Company has reported the irregularities in supply chain to the local authorities and is fully cooperating with the local authorities in their investigations, while also continuing with its internal investigations. As the internal and external investigations are still ongoing, the Company cannot predict the final outcome of such investigations.” Gogoro also announced that in an “effort to show the Company’s resolution to fully cooperate with the local authorities, Mr. Horace Luke resigned from his positions as the Chief Executive Officer (the “CEO”), Chairman of the Board and Director of the Company, effective September 13, 2024.” Following this news, Gogoro stock dropped 5.2% on September 13, 2024, and 11% on September 16, 2024.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

