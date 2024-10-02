IRS announces new relief for taxpayers affected by terrorist attacks in Israel: 2023 and 2024 returns and payments are now due Sept. 30, 2025; other relief available

IR-2024-252, Oct. 1, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that due to recent terrorist attacks in Israel, the agency is providing additional tax relief to affected individuals and businesses, postponing until Sept. 30, 2025, a wide range of deadlines for filing federal returns, making tax payments and performing other time-sensitive tax-related actions.

Notice 2024-72 PDF , posted today on IRS.gov, covers similar groups but is separate from Notice 2023-71, which originally provided relief to taxpayers affected by the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel.

In both Notice 2023-71 and Notice 2024-72 PDF, the IRS is providing relief to taxpayers who, due to the terrorist attacks, may be unable to meet a tax-filing or tax-payment obligation, or may be unable to perform other time-sensitive tax-related actions.

Today’s notice (along with Notice 2023-71) postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred or will occur during the period from Oct. 7, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2025, for taxpayers eligible for relief under both notices. As a result, affected individuals and businesses have until Sept. 30, 2025, to file returns and pay any taxes that are due during this period. See Notice 2024-72 PDF for additional relief provided and who qualifies for the relief.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers whose principal residence or principal place of business is located in the covered area based on previously filed returns and applies relief. Other eligible taxpayers, or their representatives, whose filing address is outside the covered area can obtain relief by calling the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227. Alternatively, international callers may call 267-941-1000.

