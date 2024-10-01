California Bar Examiners Endorse Switch to Kaplan Exam

(Subscription required) A state bar committee on Monday endorsed plans to use a Kaplan-written multiple choice test on the February 2025 bar exam, paving the way for the California Supreme Court to give the proposal a fresh review.

