FEMA Offers a Variety of Help for Illinois Survivors

CHICAGO – FEMA is offering a wide variety of help to people affected by the July 13 - 16, 2024, severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding. Homeowners and renters in Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will, and Winnebago counties who suffered damage are encouraged to apply.

FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance. FEMA assistance is limited to primary homes only, or the place you live more than six months of the year. Second homes, vacation homes or homes used as vacation rentals do not qualify for FEMA assistance.

Money provided by FEMA does not have to be repaid and may include:

Serious Needs: Money for lifesaving and life-sustaining items, including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, consumable medical supplies, durable medical equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation.

Displacement: Money to help with housing needs if you cannot return to your home because of the disaster. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while you look for a rental unit.

Home Repair or Replacement: Money to help you repair or replace your home damaged by the disaster. The money can also help with pre-existing damage to parts of your home where the disaster caused further damage.

Rental Assistance: Money you can use to rent housing if you are displaced from your home because of the disaster.

Personal Property: Money to help you repair or replace appliances, room furnishings, and a personal or family computer damaged by the disaster. This can also include money for books, uniforms, tools, additional computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment.

Child Care: Money to help you pay for increased or child care expenses caused by the disaster.

Transportation: Money to help you repair or replace a vehicle damaged by the disaster when you don't have another vehicle you can use.

Moving and Storage Expenses: Money to help you move and store personal property from your home to prevent additional damage.

Apply for Disaster Assistance

If you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance, you can go online at DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App for mobile devices, or call toll-free 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

You can also apply online for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These are available to homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations and can provide funds for needs not met by FEMA grants or insurance settlements. Apply for these loans online at SBA.gov/disaster.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819.