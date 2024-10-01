Celebration of Treaty Day

CANADA, October 1 - Today is Treaty Day, celebrating the relationship between the PEI Mi’kmaq and Islanders, and the province’s commitment to advancing reconciliation.

To celebrate Treaty Day and mark the beginning of Mi’kmaq History Month, the leadership of the Mi’kmaq First Nations joined Premier Dennis King today at the Provincial Administration Building courtyard to raise the Mi’kmaq Grand Council flag, which will fly for the month of October.

The province is committed to working with the PEI Mi’kmaq on the path towards reconciliation. Recently, it pledged $8 million to build a new recreation centre and regional emergency warming and cooling centre for residents in the region at Abegweit First Nation.

Government also doubled its annual funding for the five MMIWG Indigenous Working Groups from $50,000 to $100,000 for four years and supported the Aboriginal Women’s Association of PEI to acquire a cultural healing space (Sukwi’sim) for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ to access traditional healing and support.

During Mi’kmaq History Month, the Indigenous Relations Secretariat will offer a lunch and learn series to the public service to help inform and educate employees about the history, culture, and language of Mi’kmaq people.

Quotes:

“Today, on Treaty Day, we celebrate the strength and resilience of the Mi'kmaw people and the ongoing relationship between our Nation and the Province. This day is about more than remembering the treaties; it’s about recognizing that these agreements still shape our path forward. The commitments we are seeing today, from support for missing and murdered Indigenous women to investments in our cultural healing spaces, are steps toward true reconciliation. As we begin Mi'kmaq History Month, I invite everyone to take the time to learn about our history, culture, and the significance of the Peace and Friendship Treaties. It is through understanding and respect that we can truly walk together on the path of reconciliation.”

- Chief Darlene Bernard, Lennox Island First Nation

“Treaty Day is a powerful reminder of the promises made between the Mi’kmaq and the Crown, promises rooted in peace, friendship, and respect. These treaties are living agreements that continue to guide our relationship today. As we celebrate Treaty Day, we reaffirm our commitment to working together in partnership with the province to ensure that these promises are honored. I am heartened by the recent investments in our communities, including the new recreation centre at Abegweit, which reflects our shared vision for a better future. Together, we are building stronger, healthier communities where our culture, our rights, and our future are respected and upheld.”

- Chief Junior Gould, Abegweit First Nation

“Today, as we celebrate Treaty Day and begin Mi’kmaq History Month, it’s an opportunity to reflect on the importance of advancing meaningful reconciliation. By working collaboratively and respectfully with the PEI Mi’kmaq, we can achieve our shared goals. I encourage all Islanders to learn more about Mi’kmaq history, culture, and language to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of our Island’s past, present, and future." - Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

L’nuey is holding a Mawi’omi at the Eastlink Centre today (October 1) from 12-5 p.m. to commemorate the historic Peace and Friendship Treaties and the unique relationship between the Mi’kmaq and the Crown.

