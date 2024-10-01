Submit Release
Empowering Americans with Affordable Prescription Medications

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the last two years, over 4,200 drug products in the US saw an average price increase of over fifteen percent. With sixty percent of American adults relying on at least one prescription medication and twenty-five percent taking four or more, the rising costs are a significant burden to their budget.

BuzzRx offers a simple solution for saving money on prescription medications; a free prescription discount card and app service allows users to instantly find the lowest price on their medications at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide.

Edith Edwards, Chief Analytics Officer at BuzzRx explains how whether you’re insured or not, anyone can use BuzzRx.

For more information, please visit https://www.BuzzRx.com.

