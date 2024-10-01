U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Dusty Johnson for South Dakota’s At-Large Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Dusty Johnson represent South Dakota’s at-large Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Dusty Johnson has been a relentless champion for job creators, main streets, and the workforce in South Dakota," said John Kirchner, Vice President with the U.S. Chamber's Regional Team. "The Chamber is proud to stand with Representative Johnson and support his candidacy for Congress, and we look forward to working closely together in the 119th Congress on behalf of initiatives that will create economic opportunity for all."

“During my time in Congress, I have fought for pro-growth policies that strengthen American businesses and families,” said Congressman Johnson. “I’m honored to receive the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement and look forward to making America stronger and more secure in the years to come.”

