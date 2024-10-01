New Book—Dancing with the Dragon—by China Strategist Jenevein Explores Profits & Perils of Doing Business with China

Dancing with the Dragon by Patrick Jenevein with Steve Fiffer

Patrick Jenevein, in conversation with NYT best-selling author Steve Fiffer, recounts the ups & downs of his decades-long history of doing business with China.

The CPC’s inversion of America’s founding principle threatens us all. I hope Dancing with the Dragon drives awareness of the danger and extends successes we had in beating the CPC.” — Patrick Jenevein

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dancing with the Dragon (Christmas Lake Press, October 1, 2024) documents the improbable journey of an American entrepreneur (now turned China strategist) from the office parks of north Texas to the oil fields of northwest China in a remarkable quest to bring renewable energy to China’s back country, pioneer profitable US-China business partnerships, and eventually right the wrongs he suffered at the hands of the government of the People’s Republic (PRC)—and the Communist Party—of China (CPC).The book opens with a foreword by William J. Haynes II, General Counsel of the Department of Defense (2001-2008) and Admiral (Ret.) Patrick M. Walsh, Commander, US Pacific Fleet (2009-2012) and Vice Chief of Naval Operations (2007-2009), and has received praise from those with the highest levels of public and private sector experience.“Jenevein’s story reads like a thriller. Knowing he prevailed, his takeaways from brawling with the Communist Party add perspectives that can and should help any US administration stand up to China.” — Dr. Rob Spalding, Brig Gen, USAF (Ret.), CEO of SEMPRE, and best-selling author of War Without Rules: China’s Playbook for Global Domination and Stealth War: How China Took Over While America’s Elite Slept“In Dancing with the Dragon, Patrick Jenevein provides a master class in how to use customized intelligence and the rule of law to thwart the malevolent intentions of a major PRC state-owned enterprise.” — Jay T. Young, CAPT (Ret.), USNR, Intelligence, President, Dallas Committee on Foreign Relations“An unvarnished firsthand account of both the promise and pitfalls of doing business in China, ending with corruption and betrayal and featuring secretly taped recordings and dramatic courtroom battles. A 'much needed' and uniquely nuanced portrayal of what it means to dance with the dragon.” — Elizabeth C. Economy, Senior Advisor (for China) to the Secretary of Commerce, and best-selling author of The World According to China, among othersAnd a rave from Publishers Weekly…“Jenevein sets the tone early in this provocative debut, asserting that, in business, ‘the modus operandi of the [People’s Republic of China] is to steamroll the little guy—particularly if he’s a foreigner.’ From there, the book unfolds through conversations between Jenevein and author Steve Fiffer, exploring this chilling story of international clout, political leverage, and corruption with an eye on takeaways for the U.S., businesses, and more.” — Publishers Weekly/BookLife Reviews“What can I tell you about the PRC?” Jenevein asks at the beginning of the book. As one who partnered with the government of the PRC and the CPC for over twenty years; spent countless days in the cities, hinterlands, offices, and homes in the only nation that comes close to competing with the United States; experienced personal and professional victories and defeats in bringing renewable energy to the land of the dragon; briefed the CIA on what was happening on the ground there in the late 1990s and early 2000s; and celebrated relationships with his Chinese partners but dared to take them on when they crossed lines both moral and legal, Jenevein’s answer is: “I can tell you a lot.”In an honest and freewheeling conversation with New York Times best-selling author Steve Fiffer, Jenevein recounts the story of his two-decade attempt to work fairly, forthrightly, and faithfully with his Chinese counterparts, his travels via jumbo jets, puddle jumpers, jeeps, and camels, his elation over sealing a groundbreaking deal designed to bring success to everyone, and his disappointment-and disbelief-over being betrayed by his Chinese partners, who had also become friends. Equally important, he reflects on the current state of US-China relations and offers a roadmap for the critical coming years.Co-author Fiffer (whose books include his memoir Three Quarters, Two Dimes, and a Nickel, Jimmie Lee and James, and The Moment, as well as collaborations with former Secretary of State James Baker, civil rights icon C. T. Vivian, and Southern Poverty Law Center founder Morris Dees), commented: “It was a great pleasure helping Patrick tell the tale of his dance with the dragon. As a writer, I appreciate it as a fascinating story. As a lawyer, I appreciate it as an important legal battle. And as a citizen, I appreciate the fact that Patrick has found a forum to share his unique thoughts on US/China relations today.”When asked about his impetus to write the book, Jenevein offered, “Over the better part of three decades of building, then brawling over, business interests, we learned to work with the CPC’s expressive power and eruptive petulance. In our final exit, we knew to demand, and got, Beijing’s approval of our publicly filed global settlement agreement. Today, the CPC’s inversion of America’s founding principle, to protect people from imperial government, threatens us all. I hope Dancing with the Dragon drives awareness of the danger and extends successes we had in beating the CPC.”Says the publisher, Thomas Fiffer, “Working with Patrick gave me an education on today’s China from which everyone would benefit. His insight—as a highly regarded consultant on US-China affairs (at his firm, Pointe Bello)—is invaluable to today’s government and business leaders. I also appreciated the opportunity to collaborate with accomplished author Steve Fiffer (full disclosure, my brother) on this exciting project, which Christmas Lake Press began working on in April and completed in September to honor Patrick's chosen publication date of October 1, marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.Dancing with the Dragon is available in hardcover, paperback, and ebook on Amazon and (by order) wherever books are sold.Thomas G. Fiffer is co-founder, with Julia Bobkoff, and Publisher of Christmas Lake Press, a small, independent publishing company focusing on fiction, memoir, and relevant non-fiction titles. Recent titles include Driven: Investigating Nine Decades of Stop-at-Nothing Ambition by John Martel, and You Were Still Dancing: An Unforgettable Journey Through Alzheimer’s by Marianne Benz.To request a review copy, please contact Thomas G. Fiffer at tom@christmaslakecreative.com.Media inquiries to Cindy Birne at cindy.birne@cindybirnepr.com.For more information about Dancing with the Dragon, visit https://dancingwiththedragonbook.com

