State Grand Jury Declines to Criminally Charge State Troopers Involved in Death in Custody at NJSP Bridgeton Station on July 9, 2023

TRENTON — A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Daniel King, 30, of Millville, New Jersey, who died following an encounter with New Jersey State Police (NJSP) troopers on July 9, 2023.

Mr. King’s death was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to New Jersey residents serving on the grand jury in accordance with the Independent Prosecutor Directive of 2019. In July 2021, OPIA issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure these grand jury presentations are conducted in a neutral, objective manner, with appropriate transparency regarding the process, consistent with the directive.

The investigation included witness interviews, photographs, review of video footage, and autopsy results from the state medical examiner. This evidence, including video of the incident, was presented to a state grand jury. After hearing the testimony and evidence, the grand jury finished deliberating on September 23, 2024, and voted “no bill,” meaning jurors concluded no criminal charges should be filed against any involved troopers.

According to the investigation, on July 8, 2023, at approximately 7 p.m., Trooper Mark Allonardo was dispatched to a residence on Fordville Road in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County, to assist Mr. King, who had requested a police escort to retrieve property at the residence. While there, Mr. King became confrontational and attacked Trooper Allonardo. A struggle ensued during which the two men fell to the ground and Mr. King bit Trooper Allonardo’s face, piercing his skin. Thereafter, two civilians intervened and held Mr. King while he was handcuffed. Several members of the NJSP, including Troopers Zachary Reichenbach, Nicolas Salamone, and Arturo Sanchez, responded to the scene to provide backup and assist in the arrest and transportation of Mr. King.

Mr. King was criminally charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, for allegedly causing bodily injury to Trooper Allonardo. After his arrest, Mr. King was transported to the NJSP Bridgeton Station. While there, Mr. King had a medical episode and became unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts were performed by troopers before EMS transported Mr. King to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. There, his condition continued to deteriorate until he died on July 9, 2023 at 11:37 p.m. An autopsy revealed Mr. King had phencyclidine (PCP) in his system at the time of death.

Video footage from body-worn and police-vehicle cameras, and audio from a recorded 911 call were previously released and are available for review here: https://njoag.box.com/s/f28pn5ovqb52360hj4kkfja31zxc4lrh

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a state grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved. The grand jury is instructed on the elements of the potential criminal offenses, including criminal homicide offenses, that could be brought.

A conflicts check was conducted pursuant to the Independent Prosecutor Directive and no actual or potential conflict of interest was found involving any individual assigned to the investigation. Prior to presentation to the grand jury, the investigation was reviewed by OPIA Executive Director Drew Skinner in accordance with the policies and procedures established for these presentations in the SOPs.

At the conclusion of these investigations, pursuant to the Independent Prosecutor Directive and SOPs, OPIA determines whether any principal should be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency for administrative review in accordance with the AG’s Internal Affairs Policy & Procedures. OPIA monitors any resulting review and takes such actions as are necessary to ensure that the review is completed in a timely fashion, and that appropriate actions are taken based on the results of the review.

