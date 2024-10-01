Wilsonart THINSCAPE ® Performance Tops Recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Home Renovation Awards

Wilsonart THINSCAPE® Sets the Standard for Reliable, Trend-Forward Countertops

TEMPLE, Texas, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a global leader in engineered surfaces, has been recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Home Renovation Awards in the Kitchen All-Stars category for its THINSCAPE® Performance Tops. The full list of winners can be found at goodhousekeeping.com.



“It is an honor to be recognized by a publication with a long-standing reputation as a trusted source for home enthusiasts,” said Gwen Petter, director of product design at Wilsonart. “THINSCAPE receiving Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Home Renovation Award is a testament to the product’s innovation, design and performance, and further positions Wilsonart as a global leader in the engineered surfaces category.”

Stunning Innovation Engineered for Living

THINSCAPE Performance Tops deliver minimalist styling that pairs well with modern, but beautifully timeless aesthetics and durability that stands up to everyday use. Performance is not sacrificed in the countertop’s sleek and stylish profile. It offers exceptional durability with resistance to impact, heat, scratches and moisture, making THINSCAPE ideal for kitchen countertops, bath vanities, laundry rooms and work tops. Domestically manufactured, Wilsonart’s innovative engineered composite makes it possible to experience luxury stone that looks like marble and quartzite – all in a European-inspired profile that is ½-inch and easy to install while keeping costs in reach.

In response to the growing demand for these ultra-thin countertops, Wilsonart is introducing four new stone designs this fall to the collection. These new designs bring delicate and refined movement to any space with warm, timeless stones that connect with nature. The designs range from neutral hues to beautiful dark stone that looks typically exclusive to natural stone or high-end materials.

“The extensive testing and evaluation that our THINSCAPE Performance Tops underwent to receive this award shows our commitment to making consumers’ visions come to life with stylish, sustainable and innovative solutions that are made to withstand everyday usage,” added Petter. “We are grateful to have received this honor from the experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute.”

To learn more about Wilsonart THINSCAPE Performance Tops, visit Wilsonart.com/thinscape.

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, THINSCAPE® and Wetwall™ brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit wilsonart.com

Contact:

Kate Kremin

L.C. Williams & Associates

kkremin@lcwa.com

(312) 565-4611

