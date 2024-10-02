DeMar Consulting Group and Modeloptic to Host 2-Part Webinar Series on Financial Modeling and Strategic Planning

Learn how to build financial models that drive budgeting, forecasting, and future business success.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeMar Consulting Group (DCG) has announced a two-part webinar series in collaboration with Modeloptic. The series will feature guest speaker Trevor Mullen, co-founder of Modeloptic, and DCG CEO Erik DeMar. The series will focus on creating financial models that serve as essential tools for budgeting, forecasting, and strategic planning.The first webinar, Building a Financial Model for Future Success, will occur on October 10th, 2024. This session will guide participants through the process of developing a comprehensive financial model designed to support better business decisions. Attendees will learn the importance of accurate budgeting and forecasting and how these models can become the foundation for long-term planning efforts.The second webinar, Optimizing Business Success with Rolling Forecasts and Scenario Analysis, is scheduled for October 17th, 2024. This session will cover advanced topics such as rolling forecasts, variance analysis, and scenario planning, offering practical insights into how businesses can continuously manage and improve their operations.Participants in the first session will receive a separate registration link via email for the second session. Both webinars are designed for business professionals seeking to enhance their financial modeling skills and improve strategic decision-making.DeMar Consulting Group remains dedicated to empowering businesses with the tools and knowledge to thrive in a competitive marketplace.About The Company:DeMar Consulting Group, a premier CPA and management consulting firm, is dedicated to transforming businesses and catalyzing growth. With a commitment to delivering strategic insights and pioneering approaches, DCG empowers clients to navigate the ever-evolving business landscape effectively. Offering a spectrum of services, including strategic planning, financial planning and analysis, business process optimization, and more, DCG crafts customized solutions to address the distinct challenges faced by each business. Focused on tangible successes, the firm moves past just giving strategic advice, aiming to secure directly actionable client outcomes. By leveraging it's industry-leading expertise and analytical prowess, DCG guarantees it's clients are equipped with the knowledge to make well-informed decisions, which drives them steadfastly toward their goals.

