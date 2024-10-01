Auditor General DeFoor Recognizes October as Financial Planning Month; Urges Legislature to Invest More Resources to Help Pennsylvania Students Be Money $mart

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today celebrated October as the start of National Financial Planning Month by encouraging all Pennsylvanians to take steps to be money smart and urging state leaders to continue to expand statewide financial literacy resources for the entire Commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania has made great progress when it comes to teaching our individuals about money, and I applaud the bipartisan work that has been done to make financial literacy education a requirement for all high school students,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “More work needs to be done, though, to ensure all Pennsylvanians, regardless of age, have the resources they need to set themselves up for future financial success. It’s never too late to start learning how to be smart with your money, and I’m urging our state leaders to consider expanding the financial literacy resources so that every citizen can benefit.”

Auditor General DeFoor has spent more than three years promoting financial literacy through his ‘Be Money $mart’ initiative, which raises awareness about the need for financial literacy education in Pennsylvania and highlights free resources that people can use on their journey to financial freedom.

Since ‘Be Money $mart’ launched in 2021, DeFoor has:

“We want to highlight local efforts to promote financial literacy,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “If you are promoting financial literacy in your community, please reach out to us at news@paauditor.gov so we can highlight your work.”

To learn more about our department, our ‘Be Money $mart’ initiative or locate audits affecting your community visit our website.

