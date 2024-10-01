NDDOT and Stark County celebrate completion of Eastern Bypass project in Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Stark County celebrated the completion of the Eastern Bypass project on 107th Avenue in Dickinson Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Governor Doug Burgum and other state and local officials were in attendance to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“This bypass in Dickinson is a great example of the local projects we aimed to accelerate when we established the Flexible Transportation Fund last year in collaboration with the state Legislature,” Burgum said. “We’re grateful for the partnership of Stark County on this piece of critical infrastructure, which will improve safety for motorists, enhance the movement of goods and support economic development.”

The $12.1 million paving project connects North Dakota Highway 22 to Stark County Highway 10. Additional safety features added include turning lanes and an acceleration for vehicles turning on to Highway 10.

“Our goal with this bypass project was to give motorists a safer and more efficient route,” said Al Heiser, Stark County road superintendent. “We are proud to partner with the governor and the state to improve our transportation system in Dickinson and Stark County.”

The Eastern Bypass project was one of 66 local projects selected for funding through the Flexible Transportation Fund. The NDDOT awarded $7.3 million of state funding for the bypass.

The program provided $222.5 million to the NDDOT for improvements to transportation infrastructure on and off the state highway system, including within townships, cities, counties, and tribal reservations. Total payout for local projects was approximately $84 million.

“There is a strong need for funding at the local level and the state will continue to look for ways to improve our transportation system,” said House Majority Leader Mike Lefor. “This program shows the commitment of the state legislature, governor and NDDOT to provide the funding needed to safely move people and goods.”

For more information about the Flexible Transportation Fund visit dot.nd.gov/flexfund.