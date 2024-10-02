Dr. Justin P. Kubeck, founder of Ocean Spine and Pain, Named 2024 NJ Top Doc

Dr. Justin P. Kubeck

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Justin P. Kubeck, MD founder of Ocean Spine and Pain based on merit for 2024.

I want my patients to know that they can get their lives back and live without pain.” — Dr. Justin P. Kubeck

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin P. Kubeck, MD founder of Ocean Spine and Pain has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2024. Dr. Kubeck, a board-certified spine surgeon, helps patients find relief from chronic pain through both non-surgical and surgical treatments.Dr. Kubeck takes a patient-centered approach, carefully assessing each case to create a personalized treatment plan, which he calls the Precision Procedure. His goal is to help patients live pain-free and improve their quality of life.He offers a wide range of state of the art minimally invasive treatments, including medications, physical therapy, pain management with epidurals, and surgery for more complex cases.Dr. Kubeck earned his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University. He completed his internship and residency at the University Hospital of Brooklyn and further specialized in spine surgery with a fellowship at the University of California, San Diego.Dr. Kubeck is affiliated with several medical facilities, including Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, Physicians’ Surgicenter in Toms River, and the Surgical Institute in Neptune, NJ.For more information about Dr. Justin P. Kubeck, visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drjustinkubeck/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.