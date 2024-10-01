Get Ready for Dreaming Out Loud’s 7th Annual Fall Festival at The Farm at Kelly Miller!

Pony Rides, Games, Gardening, Music, Food & More – Fun for the Whole Family!

Washington, DC, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark your calendars and bring the whole family to celebrate the end of a successful growing season at DOL’s 7th Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 12th, from 10 AM – 2 PM at The Farm at Kelly Miller located at 301 49th Ave NE, Washington, DC 20019.

This year's festival promises to be the best one yet, packed with activities that will engage kids and adults alike. From pony rides and yard games to the festive Corny Costume Contest, there's bound to be something for everyone. Come dressed in your most creative corn-inspired (or corn-Y-inspired) costumes for a chance to win big! And what’s a fall festival without delicious food and drinks? Enjoy local bites, sweet treats, and refreshing beverages throughout the day.

“Are you a garden enthusiast or looking to start a home garden? Be sure to join our DIY Demonstration to learn how to build your own raised garden bed! Whether you’re new to gardening or a seasoned pro, this workshop will be a great resource for growing your own garden!” says Christopher Bradshaw, Executive Director of Dreaming Out Loud.

As always, we’ll keep the good vibes going with live music and a raffle featuring a surprise prize that will be revealed on the day of the festival. Don’t miss out on your chance to win!

Event Highlights Include:

Pony Rides – Saddle up and enjoy a ride!

– Saddle up and enjoy a ride! Corny Costume Contest – Come in your corniest costume and compete for a fun prize.

– Come in your corniest costume and compete for a fun prize. Games & Activities – Tons of fall-themed fun for the whole family.

– Tons of fall-themed fun for the whole family. DIY Raised Garden Bed Demonstration – Learn how to build a garden bed for your own home.

– Learn how to build a garden bed for your own home. Food & Drinks – Delicious offerings from local vendors.

– Delicious offerings from local vendors. Live Music – Groove to great tunes all day long.

– Groove to great tunes all day long. Raffle – A mystery prize awaits!

The 7th Annual Fall Festival at The Farm at Kelly Miller is a free event and open to all. Any donations at the event will go towards supporting our efforts to build equitable food systems for all families in the DC area. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the beauty of autumn, support local farmers, and have exciting harvest fun.

Don’t miss out on this festive day!

For more information about the event, contact mahalia@dreamingoutloud.org.

For media inquiries, contact nardos@dreamingoutloud.org.







Nardos Alemayehu Dreaming Out Loud, Inc 202.800.2612 x 102 nardos@dreamingoutloud.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.