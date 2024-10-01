IC Manage Extends GDP-XL Design and IP Management Leadership with 10x-100x Speedup, Rapid Customization, & Bank-Level Security

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IC Manage, Inc. today announced major advances to its GDP-XL design and IP management platform. GDP-XL’s 10x to 100x faster database configurations enable companies to efficiently collaborate, scaling from small teams to 1000s of users across global design centers. Engineers can now swiftly implement custom features without any downtime via user-defined plugin scripts, further streamlining the process of building complex IPs and releasing SoCs across multiple generations of designs.



10x to 100x faster database

GDP-XL’s modern C++ database architecture now delivers a 10-100X speedup compared to design and IP management systems with database architectures based on interpreted languages such as Java. In a representative one-million-element stress test, the GDP-XL server checked all security rules for each record, then computed and passed one million graph records to the client in only 19 seconds, in contrast to 20 to 30 minutes for a typical competitive system.

Rapid customization via user-defined plugin scripts

IC Manage GDP-XL’s custom business logic automation uniquely enables design teams to program custom features and logic using transparent, modifiable, pre-compiled Python plugin libraries. Because the logic and features are implemented as plugins, development teams can swiftly implement new features without any downtime or the need for design management version upgrades.

Unique Time Machine traceability & recovery

The innovative Time Machine feature in GDP-XL provides full revision control of all database states. Design and verification engineers can use the intuitive interface to fully trace and compare modifications to any database object or property and to restore prior versions. The resulting system supports recovery from errors, malicious actions, or system-induced corruptions.

Enhanced, bank-grade security

GDP-XL’s enhanced, bank-grade security protects design data and enables comprehensive security auditing. It incorporates multiple essential security features that safeguard against data exposure and mitigate potential attack vectors, effectively addressing critical security gaps present in other design management systems. Examples include:

Server-side, role-based permissions, unlike client-side checks that risk snooping and unauthorized access due to malicious actors or system errors.

Continuous data protection with SSL transport encryption and strong authentication, using AES-256-CTR for all data transfers. Other systems typically lack data-level security, encryption, and security auditing.

HTTPS implementation across all interfaces: graphical, command-line, and web API.



"IC Manage GDP-XL design and IP management system continues to set the industry standard, offering unparalleled flexibility and security as it scales from small teams to global enterprises with thousands of users," said IC Manage president & CEO, Dean Drako. "We also remain committed to delivering the fastest performing system, a crucial factor in maximizing collaboration efficiency on highly complex designs."

Continuing multisite design & IP management leadership

Designers use GDP-XL to dynamically track, control, and distribute library, IP, and SOC design data. GDP-XL is adaptable to both analog and digital workflows and includes integrations with leading custom design tools such as from Cadence and Synopsys. GDP-XL has fully automated release and derivative creation and tracking, with tracing extending to requirements management, product lifecycle management, and bug tracking. GDP-XL’s tight bug tracking linkage enables engineers to identify bugs, trace their dependencies, and propagate fixes across all versions of the design elements or IP.

GDP-XL includes IC Manage IP Central semiconductor IP management, which pulls together all company internal and third-party IP from any design data management system into a searchable IP catalog every designer can access. IC Manage recently announced major enhancements to IP Central.

For more information, visit: https://www.icmanage.com/design-ip-management-gdp-xl/

About IC Manage

IC Manage is the leading provider of design data management software that enables unrivalled productivity for global design and verification teams. The company’s products include global design & IP management; semiconductor IP management; high speed I/O scale out enabling hybrid cloud bursting for on-demand resource access; and real-time design & verification analytics. IC Manage technologies lead the market in performance, scalability, flexibility, security, and reliability. IC Manage customers include Altera, AMD, Infineon, Microchip, NXP, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Samsung, Viasat, and dozens of other top semiconductor and systems companies. IC Manage is headquartered in Campbell, CA, with additional offices throughout the U.S., Asia, and Europe. For more information visit us at www.icmanage.com.

