Annual Westport Wine Walk in the Historic District Announces Its Return, October 5

Established in 1833, Kansas City's historic Westport offers diverse foods, entertainment, and services. The 2nd Annual Westport Wine Walk is bigger and better than ever. Eleven establishments for the wine tastings! Westport Wine Walk offers eleven tastings, a complimentary glass, and special offerings. Historic Westport was designed to be very walkable - before cars - making the area extremely charming as a draw to socialize and the convenience to visit many places.

Eleven Venues Transform into Wine-Tasting Destinations in Kansas City

This year's Westport Wine Walk in Kansas City, on October 5th, is bigger and better, with unique wine tastings and staff to introduce each wine's distinct qualities.” — Tia Simpson, Westport Entertainment District Spokesperson

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westport’s second annual Wine Walk will take place on Saturday, October 5th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering a chance to sip and stroll through the city's most walkable district. Known for its historic charm, Westport’s restaurants and bars are all in close proximity for walking, making it the perfect location for this wine-centric event geared to generate fun by experiencing many places and varieties of wine.

Building on the success of last year’s sold-out Westport Wine Walk, this year’s event will feature eleven participating venues offering wine tastings and special offerings. Guests will also receive a commemorative glass as part of the experience.

"The first Westport Wine Walk was so popular that even more establishments are participating this year," said Tia Simpson, Westport spokesperson. "This year's event is bigger and better, with unique wine tastings and staff to introduce each wine's distinct qualities."

The following Westport venues will serve as wine-tasting destinations:

• Atomic Cowboy, 4144 Pennsylvania Ave. www.theatomiccowboy.com/locations

• Brix Latin American Cuisine, 4112 Pennsylvania Ave. www.brixkc.com

• Char Bar, 4050 Pennsylvania Ave. www.charbarbbq.com

• Frost Frozen Cocktail Bar, 4141 Pennsylvania Ave. www.facebook.com/drink.frost

• Green Room Burgers and Beer, 4010 Pennsylvania Ave. Suite D, www.facebook.com/greenroomkc

• Harpo’s, located at 4109 Pennsylvania Ave. www.harposkc.com/#where-are-you

• Harry's Bar and Tables, 501 Westport Rd www.harrysbarandtables.com

• Kelly's Westport Inn, 500 Westport Rd. www.kellyswestportinn.com

• Westport Bar & Rec, 4120 Pennsylvania Ave. www.barreckc.com/westport

• Westport Landing, 4115 Mill St. www.westportbars.com/landing

• Westport Patio, 4125 Mill St. www.westportbars.com/thepatio

Participating locations will offer a wine tasting and special offering. Participants will also receive a complimentary wine glass. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite. Participants must be 21 or older.

From buttery chardonnays and crisp whites to robust reds, the Westport Wine Walk offers a chance to sample a variety of wines while soaking in the district's rich history and lively scene. It’s a perfect opportunity to discover new favorites and support local businesses along the way. This Westport event is perfect for friends to uncork an unforgettable evening in Westport.

ABOUT WESTPORT DISTRICT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. For more information, visit westportkcmo.com, and Westport’s Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.