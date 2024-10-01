Reminder: Voter Registration Deadline for Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election is Oct. 7

October 1, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today reminded all eligible Tennessee residents that they must register to vote by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, to be eligible to cast a ballot in the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election.

“When you don’t vote, you turn over the keys of power to those that do vote. In Tennessee, we want every eligible Tennessean to vote, but first, you must register to vote,” said Secretary Hargett. “To make your voice heard in the upcoming election, Tennesseans must register or make sure their registration is current before the deadline.”

Registering to vote, updating, or checking your registration status is fast, easy, and secure with the Secretary of State's online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov, or the GoVoteTN App.

Using a computer, phone, or tablet, citizens with a driver's license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in a matter of minutes.

Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.gov. Completed paper voter registration applications must be mailed to your local county election commission office or submitted in person. Mailed voter registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 7, and Election Day registration is not available in Tennessee.

Early voting for the Nov. 5 State and Federal General Election begins Wednesday, Oct. 16, and runs through Thursday, Oct. 31. For more information about early voting and other election information, visit your trusted source for election information, GoVoteTN.gov or download the free GoVoteTN App.

