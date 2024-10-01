Final Dworshak elk working group meeting- October 7th at 5:15 p.m.

The seventh and final meeting for the Dworshak Elk Working Group will be held Monday, October 7th starting at 5:15 p.m. Anyone interested is welcome to attend virtually at the following zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88518094329. The Dworshak Elk Working group is comprised of 12 active members representing hunter types (archery, muzzleloader, rifle), outfitters, landowners and sportspersons groups. The main goal of the group is to help develop proposal ideas for the 2025-26 season setting. Proposals developed by the working group will be presented to the public during the spring public comment period spring of 2025. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will continue to use this input to help set seasons into the future.

Public will not have an opportunity to comment during this upcoming meeting. Anyone with suggestions or opinions regarding elk management in Dworshak is invited to contact one of the elk working group members to share their comments. Those comments will then be taken back to the larger group for final consideration.

The following list of topics will be discussed at this meeting to support accomplishment of the working group objectives.

Identify and discuss potential recommendations

Reach agreement on advice to submit to IDFG from the Working Group

Provide feedback on the meeting and agree to next steps

For questions on the Dworshak elk group process, please contact the Idaho Fish and Game Clearwater regional office at (208) 799-5010.