From Grassroots to Global: Non-GMO Project's October initiative highlights 17 years of progress

Non-profit works to empower shoppers in face of growing GMO industry

Bellingham, Wash., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Non-GMO Project , North America's most trusted seal for GMO avoidance, today announced the launch of its annual Non-GMO Month celebration for October 2024. This event marks 17 years of the organization's dedication to transparency in the food system, a mission that has become increasingly crucial as an estimated 80% of groceries now contain GMOs.

Since its inception, the Non-GMO Project has grown from a grassroots initiative to a driving force in the natural products industry. Today, the Non-GMO Project Verified seal appears on over 66,000 products representing more than $45 billion in annual sales, making it the fastest-growing label in the natural products industry and the most trusted non-GMO label among consumers.

"What began as a mission to advocate for GMO labeling has evolved into a movement that has reshaped the entire food industry," said Megan Westgate, founder and CEO of the Non-GMO Project. "Our work has always been about transparency and the consumer's right to know what's in their food. We're not just providing transparency; we're safeguarding the integrity of our food supply for current and future generations."

The urgency of the Non-GMO Project's mission is underscored by alarming trends in food and agriculture:

Nearly all US-grown soy, corn, cotton, canola, and sugar beets are now GMOs.

Most GMO crops are engineered to withstand weedkiller or to produce insecticide. Since these crops entered the market, there's been a 15-fold increase in weedkiller application.

increase in weedkiller application. As biotechnology evolves, new GMOs made from emerging techniques are entering the market, often unlabeled and unregulated.

The Non-GMO Project is now monitoring over 550 biotech developers.

The Non-GMO Project was invited to present at the 2nd Annual International Non-GMO Summit taking place in Frankfurt, Germany on October 8-9, in the wake of GMO deregulation efforts in the European Union.

As a nonprofit organization, the Non-GMO Project remains dedicated to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply, educating consumers, and providing verified non-GMO choices.

The Non-GMO Project's voice and expertise is consistently sought after both nationally and abroad. Though the trademark is registered in the US, Canada, and Mexico, the organization has global impact, leading its support for GMO-related issues in the European Union, Mexico and Australia while also following emerging developments in Asia and South America. This global recognition underscores the Project's role as a leading authority on GMO avoidance and food system transparency worldwide.

“We stand with the millions of people around the globe who are simply asking to know how their food was made,” Westgate said. “National food policies have a global impact on trade, especially for the preservation of supply chains such as non-GMO.”

For Non-GMO Month 2024, the organization has planned several initiatives:

Pocket Guide to GMOs in Produce: A new, downloadable guide to help consumers navigate GMOs in the produce section, identifying current and upcoming GMO fruits and vegetables.

to help consumers navigate GMOs in the produce section, identifying current and upcoming GMO fruits and vegetables. Social Media Campaign: Regular posts throughout October providing useful information and resources to support a non-GMO lifestyle.

Retailer Partnerships: Collaborations with natural food retailers across North America to promote Non-GMO Project Verified products.

The Non-GMO Project invites shoppers, retailers and brands to participate in Non-GMO Month by looking for the Butterfly label, sharing educational resources, and choosing non-GMO products.

For more information about Non-GMO Month activities or to download the new Pocket Guide to GMOs in Produce , visit https://www.nongmoproject.org/non-gmo-month.

###

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to collaboratively creating a retail food system that promotes and restores health in humans, communities, and the broader collective of life on Earth through its Non-GMO Project Verified seal and the new Food Integrity Collective . The Project’s seal remains North America’s most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Backed by our rigorous Standard, the Butterfly label is a meaningful way for brands and retailers to show their commitment to non-GMO choices and the food transparency that shoppers seek. Learn more at www.nongmoproject.org .

Attachment

Alex Tursi Non-GMO Project 360-255-7704 press@nongmoproject.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.