McQ Inc. has been Awarded a Production Contract from 4 Star Technologies under a $5.1M Contract Award to Deliver Advanced Battlefield Sensors to the United States Marine Corps

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the United States Marine Corps Unattended Ground Sensor Program, a $5.1M contract was awarded to 4 Star Technologies for McQ Inc.’s RANGER® Surveillance Sensors.

McQ’s sensors, including McQ RANGER® and McQ Image Processing Nodes, were selected by the USMC following a two-year competitive assessment across multiple vendors. Representative systems from McQ and others were rigorously tested in 2023 and 2024 against their challenging requirements. The USMC assessment concluded that McQ’s family of sensors provides the best detection performance, meets their communications architecture needs, and satisfies their stringent requirements for size, weight, and power (SWaP). Additional selection criteria included system cost, ease of operation, sustainment support, and time to manufacture.

“We’re excited that McQ has been selected by the Marines for their next generation unattended ground sensors,” said Brian McQuiddy, McQ CEO. “Our team is committed to providing innovative solutions for our nation’s warfighters, and we look forward to delivering the very best capability for the Marines. We also wish to thank our partners at 4 Star Technologies for administering the prime contract through NASA SEWP, www.sewp.nasa.gov, and for their tireless efforts supporting USMC and our team at McQ.”

The McQ RANGER® family of sensors provides persistent surveillance in a compact, easily camouflaged, and rugged package. RANGER offers seismic, acoustic, and magnetic sensing with detection algorithms for personnel, ground vehicles, surface vessels (boats), UAS (drones), aircraft, and helicopters. It is ideal for missions involving force protection, facility security, and observation of borders and remote areas of interest. Additional information about RANGER and other McQ surveillance sensors may be found on the web at www.mcqinc.com. McQ has begun manufacturing this production order at its facilities in Fredericksburg, VA. Initial deliveries will occur later this calendar year.

ABOUT McQ: Headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, USA, McQ is a sensor solutions company. We develop and manufacture state of the art surveillance and communications equipment for mission critical applications in commercial security, law enforcement, and defense. McQ has forty years of experience in the defense market with products deployed worldwide and in every combatant command. McQ is a Non-Traditional Defense Contractor and is ISO 9001:2015 Registered. Please visit www.mcqinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more about McQ.

ABOUT 4 Star Technologies: Our mission is to provide scalable, reliable technology products necessary to help solve the mission challenges encountered by our customers. Atlantic Diving Supply (ADS). www.adsinc.com, acquired 4 Star Technologies, www.4star-tech.com, in 2022. With this acquisition, we now offer our customers unmatched levels of support, transparency, and accountability across multiple categories. ADS provides industry-leading equipment & services, with streamlined procurement and value-added service solutions to the DoD as well as other state, federal, and local organizations. American-owned & operated, ADS is a small business with fewer than 500 employees—now including 4 Star Technologies—with headquarters in Virginia Beach.

McQ Inc.

Amy Slocum

540-373-2374

aslocum@mcqinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.