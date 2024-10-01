Exxact Corporation and Carahsoft Partner to Enhance Government IT Solutions

High-Performance Computing and Innovative Solutions Now Available to the Public Sector

FREMONT, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance computing, storage, data center, and AI infrastructure solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced their partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Exxact’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s high-performance computing and data center solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and OMNIA Partners contracts.



"Our collaboration with Carahsoft opens new opportunities to serve the Government sector with high-performance computing and data center solutions,” said Jason Chen, Vice President at Exxact Corporation. “Together, we are poised to empower Government agencies with the tools they need to achieve their mission-critical objectives."

The partnership between Carahsoft and Exxact Corporation represents a significant step forward in advancing Government IT capabilities. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, this collaboration is set to drive innovation and efficiency across various Government sectors.

The key benefits of the partnership include:

Enhanced IT Infrastructure: Government agencies will benefit from Exxact's advanced computing solutions, designed to optimize performance, scalability and efficiency.

Government agencies will benefit from Exxact's advanced computing solutions, designed to optimize performance, scalability and efficiency. Streamlined Procurement: Carahsoft's established contracts and procurement expertise will simplify the acquisition process for agencies, ensuring timely and cost-effective access to the latest technologies.

Carahsoft's established contracts and procurement expertise will simplify the acquisition process for agencies, ensuring timely and cost-effective access to the latest technologies. Integrated Solutions: The partnership will provide integrated IT solutions that combine Exxact's high-performance computing capabilities with Carahsoft's extensive portfolio of software, cloud and cybersecurity solutions.

The partnership will provide integrated IT solutions that combine Exxact's high-performance computing capabilities with Carahsoft's extensive portfolio of software, cloud and cybersecurity solutions. Expert Support: Government agencies will have access to a dedicated team of experts from both companies, offering comprehensive support and services to ensure successful implementation and operation of IT solutions.

“We look forward to partnering with Exxact Corporation and our resellers to deliver its high-performance computing and data center solutions to agencies nationwide,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “This collaboration enhances our ability to provide agencies with the innovative technologies that address their complex IT challenges and support their objectives in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Exxact Corporation solutions are available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (888) 606-2770 or Exxact@carahsoft.com.

About Exxact Corporation

Founded in 1992, Exxact is dedicated to empowering the world’s greatest discoveries with HPC and AI infrastructure that accelerates innovation and addresses intricate challenges through unparalleled computing capabilities. Exxact solutions have been tested and trusted by top national labs, research institutes, universities, startups and Fortune 1000 companies. By seamlessly integrating advanced computing solutions, Exxact propels agencies and organizations to achieve goals and push the boundaries of human knowledge, helping them make a lasting impact on the world. Learn more at www.exxactcorp.com.

Contact

Khang Pham

(510) 372-0936

Khang.pham@exxactcorp.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government and Education and Healthcare. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with our reseller partners, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.