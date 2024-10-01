Yost Sues Home-Improvement Company for Allegedly Defrauding Consumers

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a central Ohio home-improvement contractor who has a history of changing names to try to avoid accountability.

In a lawsuit filed in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court, Yost’s office accuses 1st Choice Renew and its owner, Aaron Cowans, of multiple violations of the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, most notably failing to deliver services and providing substandard work to consumers. The allegations resulted in an estimated $119,000 in disputed consumer damages.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had to take legal action against Mr. Cowans, but I hope it’s the last,” Yost said. “Our goal is to stop him from further taking advantage of Ohioans, regardless of what company name he uses.”

The lawsuit recounts a history of legal actions taken against Cowans and his previous business entities. In May 2023 in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, the Attorney General’s Office secured a default judgment against Cowans and two of his prior businesses: 1st Pick Home Improvement and Cowans Home Improvement. Despite the judgment, which prevented Cowans from operating as a supplier in Ohio until he satisfied the monetary amounts awarded, Cowans is suspected of continuing to engage in similar deceptive practices under a new business name: 1st Choice Renew.

The Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau combined have fielded nine complaints against 1st Choice Renew. The complaints include allegations of failure to complete work, substandard construction and refusal to issue refunds. In some cases, consumers reported that, even after full payment was made, work was left incomplete or materials were not delivered.

The lawsuit seeks restitution for affected consumers and an injunction to prohibit Cowans from operating any home-improvement business in Ohio.

Yost urges consumers to be cautious when entering into home-improvement contracts and to research businesses thoroughly before making payments.

Consumers who believe they may have been impacted by 1st Choice Renew or Cowans’ previous businesses are encouraged to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-282-0515.

