Newsweek Announces New Head of Event Strategy: Industry Veteran Megan Knapp, Joins to Lead Global Event Initiatives and Strengthen Community Engagement

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek is excited to announce the appointment of Megan Knapp as Senior Vice President of Events. With over two decades of experience managing high-profile conferences across various industries, Knapp brings strategic leadership to Newsweek’s rapidly growing events portfolio.



Knapp joins Newsweek from Digiday, where she served as President of Events for nearly 10 years, overseeing a team responsible for producing some of the media industry’s most influential gatherings. Her impressive tenure at Digiday followed key roles at Informa, Business Insider, and MediaPost, where Knapp led large-scale event strategies, built strong partnerships, and managed diverse teams across industries, including financial services, media, and defense.

Knapp will drive the vision and execution of Newsweek’s event offerings, creating immersive, impactful experiences for audiences worldwide. This will include both physical and virtual events designed to complement Newsweek’s content, foster community engagement, and enhance Newsweek’s reputation as a global leader in thought-provoking journalism and industry insights.

“Megan brings a wealth of experience in event strategy and an understanding of how to create content-driven programs that resonate with audiences and align with our mission,” said Newsweek Owner and CEO Dev Pragad. “We are thrilled to have Megan on board as we expand our global event footprint.”

Newsweek’s event strategy is particularly well-positioned to leverage its access to some of the world’s most influential figures across industries, politics, arts, and entertainment. The platform’s unique ability to bring together these leaders will play a pivotal role in establishing events that foster collaboration, create meaningful conversations, and build lasting partnerships. As the global community continues to emerge from the challenges of COVID-19, the need for physical connection and community-building has never been more critical. Newsweek’s events will provide a much-needed platform for networking and dialogue in a rapidly changing world.

“I'm excited to join Newsweek and lead the events strategy for a brand that is synonymous with quality journalism and global influence,” said Knapp. “At this pivotal time in the media industry, there is an opportunity to create experiences that bring people together, foster connections, and strengthen community. I look forward to working with the talented team at Newsweek to build the next generation of impactful events.”

