NEXUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO COMPANIES MAV BEAUTY AND SKY ORGANICS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC MERGER

TORONTO & BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAV Beauty, a global hair and personal care company, and Sky Organics, a pioneer in organic beauty solutions, announced today their strategic merger, which aims to leverage the strengths of both companies, enhancing product innovation and expanding market reach. MAV Beauty, known for its diverse portfolio, including Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice, brings decades of expertise in delivering high-quality hair and personal care products globally. Sky Organics is recognized for its sustainable practices and organic offerings as well as its mission-driven approach to high-quality beauty and personal care.



"This merger represents a transformative moment for both our companies," said Michael Cohen, Partner at Nexus, "The teams are combining their resources and expertise to innovate and provide exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of our consumers. We are excited to embark on this next chapter with strengthened capabilities to accelerate the growth of our brands”.



Steven Neiger, Founder and CEO of Sky Organics added “We are thrilled to join forces with MAV Beauty under the guidance of Nexus Capital. This merger represents an exciting new chapter for Sky Organics, and we are confident it will elevate our mission to bring clean, sustainable beauty to even more consumers around the world.”

The combined entity will operate under the MAV Beauty umbrella, maintaining headquarters in Toronto, Canada. Operations will continue uninterrupted in the ordinary course of business and the Company will continue to serve its global customer base with an enhanced product lineup.



"Steven and his team have created an exceptional brand over the last decade and established Sky Organics as a recognized authority in mission-driven clean beauty,” said Serge Jureidini, CEO of MAV Beauty, “We are excited by the addition of the brand to the portfolio and by the opportunity to partner with the Sky Organics team. Our brands have a rich heritage and legacy that we look forward to continuing to build upon. We will leverage our strengthened platform capabilities, focus on growth and accelerate product innovation as we build brand awareness for our portfolio of distinct brands."

About MAV Beauty

MAV Beauty is a global hair care and personal care platform focused on managing independent brands. Today, MAV Beauty markets a diversified portfolio of four complementary brands – Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice – offering premium quality hair care and personal care beauty products. These products are sold in over 25 countries around the world and in many major retailers.

About Nexus Capital Management

Nexus Capital Management LP is an alternative asset investment management company based in Los Angeles, California that was founded in 2013. Nexus employs a flexible investment mandate that focuses on long-term value creation by partnering with leading management teams and businesses.

For more information please visit www.nexuslp.com or contact Laurel MacKay-Lee, MAV Beauty CFO at laurel.mackaylee@mavbeautybrands.com.

