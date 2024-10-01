Revel Sponsors 10th Annual Run for Resilience 5K with Waffle Bar Breakfast

Durham, NC, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revel, a pioneer in ostomy care products, is proud to announce its sponsorship with the United Ostomy Associations of America’s (UOAA) Run for Resilience 5K on Oct. 5. The event was founded in Durham, North Carolina, and is hosted in seven other cities to raise awareness, celebrate ostomates and their families, and support the UOAA’s mission to proactively advocate on behalf of the ostomy community.

The Run for Resilience 5K was founded by Lara Dupree, a wound, ostomy, and continence (WOC) nurse at UNC Hospitals, who realized there were no 5K events to support the ostomy community. In 2014, Dupree coordinated the inaugural race on Ostomy Awareness Day, observed on the first Saturday of each October. The event has since expanded nationwide, drawing thousands of participants across eight official locations.

Revel is supporting the race as part of its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for ostomates through products designed to improve comfort, confidence, and overall well-being. Revel’s flagship product, It’s in the Bag, is a revolutionary deodorizing lubricant that uses LiquiGlide® technology to create a best-in-class experience and address common difficulties associated with ostomy pouch management.

Following the race, Revel is hosting a post-race waffle bar breakfast in a clever nod to It’s in the Bag’s “no-pancaking” benefit, which prevents output from sticking to the ostomy pouch. The Durham Run for Resilience 5K attendees will include Revel Chief Executive Officer, Dan Salain, who will greet local nurses and race participants.

“As a company dedicated to supporting the strength and resilience of the ostomy community, we are thrilled to take part in this amazing event and contribute to the post-race celebrations,” said Salain.

Revel will also have a booth at the event to showcase It’s in the Bag. Participants and attendees are invited to visit, learn more, and receive samples of the product.

UOAA’s Run for Resilience 5K began in Durham 10 years ago and has grown into a nationwide race. Events across the country will feature a 5K run/walk, family-friendly activities, and opportunities for participants to connect with others in the ostomy community.

In addition to Durham, additional races will be held on the same day in Rogers, Arkansas; East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Meridian, Idaho; Birmingham, Alabama; Downers Grove, Illinois; and Niles, Ohio, as well as virtual 5Ks worldwide. All proceeds from the event will go towards funding UOAA’s educational programs and supporting services for ostomates and their families.

About Revel Revel is an ostomy care brand developed by Arnasi™ with a goal to create innovative products that make a meaningful impact in the lives of ostomates. Learn more at revelostomy.com.

About Arnasi™ Arnasi™ is developing next-generation biomedical products by leveraging proprietary technology to improve user experience and health outcomes. Its principal capability, LiquiGlide® technology, is a patented surface engineering technique that enables the creation of durable reduced-friction surfaces. Learn more at https://arnasigroup.com/.

About the UOAA The United Ostomy Associations of America (UOAA) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting, empowering, and advocating for people who have had or will have ostomy or continent diversion surgery. The organization’s mission is to promote quality of life for ostomates and to educate the public and healthcare professionals about ostomy-related concerns. To learn more, visit ostomy.org.





