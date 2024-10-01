Wake Radiology Launches ‘We See the Difference’ Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Wake Radiology is launching a month-long campaign during October to highlight the importance of early breast cancer detection and prevention.

Wake Radiology’s “We See The Difference” campaign (image attached) underscores the life-saving potential of early detection.

As part of the “We See The Difference” campaign, Wake Radiology is encouraging Triangle residents to take the “We See The Difference” pledge to schedule their annual screening mammograms this year. Those who pledge will be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card to the Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary, N.C. To take the pledge, visit https://www.wakerad.com/pledge/ .

“We’re proud to be at the forefront of breast cancer detection, and Breast Cancer Awareness Month is the perfect time to remind the community about the importance of annual mammograms,” said Monica B. Reddy, M.D., Co-Director of Breast Imaging and Breast & Abdominal Imaging Radiologist at the Cary Breast Center.

Wake Radiology features advanced breast imaging capabilities at two dedicated breast imaging centers – including the recently expanded Cary Breast Center. Located in a newly updated, state-of-the-art facility, the Cary Breast Center provides a full continuum of breast imaging services. As a part of the full suite of imaging services, breast screening mammography is also available at 12 convenient Wake Radiology locations across the region.

“At Wake Radiology, we know that early detection saves lives, and our team is committed to patient-centered care and providing the most advanced breast imaging technology available,” said Monica Agarwal, M.D., Co-Director of Breast Imaging and Breast & Abdominal Imaging Radiologist. “We are excited to launch this campaign to encourage people across the Triangle to schedule their annual mammograms and take control of their health.”

About Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare

Founded in 1953, Wake Radiology UNC REX Healthcare is proud to be the oldest and largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle. With 14 locations, it offers comprehensive diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound and 3D Mammography/Digital Breast Tomosynthesis. By integrating cutting-edge technologies, Wake Radiology enhances access to specialized imaging services and reduces costs for patients in the region. To learn more, visit www.WakeRad.com .





