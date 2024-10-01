Nano Banc Names James Westfall to Board of Directors

Coming on the heels of other notable leadership announcements over the past several months, Westfall’s appointment marks continued investment in bank’s leadership and capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Banc, a community-based business bank, today announced the appointment of James Westfall to its Board of Directors. In his new position, Westfall will bolster the bank’s financial services expertise and position the bank for continued growth. Westfall’s specific areas of expertise include asset/liability management, financial policy design, and decision efficiency systems.



Westfall brings nearly 40 years of banking experience to Nano Banc’s Board of Directors. Previously, he served on the board of directors of Beacon Business Bank and Presidio Bank as chairperson of their ALCOs and member of their executive committees.

Prior to that, Westfall was the Chief Financial Officer for Professional Business Bank, where, among other accomplishments, he designed and implemented new reporting and forecasting and liquidity control systems. He also previously served as Chief Financial Officer for Greater Bay Bancorp and Chela Financial Companies.

“We are excited to welcome Jim to our Board of Directors,” said Mary Lynn Lenz, CEO and president of Nano Banc. “His extensive experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders. Jim’s leadership and expertise align perfectly with our commitment to advancing our mission and achieving new milestones.”

A member of the Rotary Club of Healdsburg, Westfall earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics from Duke University and Master of Business Administration in finance, accounting and international business from the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business.

