For Disco and Dance Music Fans: Acclaimed first generation Disco DJ exposes deep-rooted conspiracy to kill Disco by the very people who financed the Disco Revolution

Palmetto Publishing’s latest publication on music history details the social impact disco had in desegregating nightlife and the conspiracy to kill disco

Charleston, SC, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new publication on the history of disco shares acclaimed disco deejay and author Joey Carvello’s first-hand account of the rise of Disco Music. The work spans the era from dive bar disco, Yesterday, in Kenmore Square, Boston, to the upscale disco, Cache, on Commonwealth Ave., and highlights the conspiracy to eliminate the genre. The Boston Hustle fills in the gaps in disco’s turbulent history, revealing that the vendetta against disco music had dark roots.

Disco, the predecessor to mainstream dance music, has roots in the gay, black, and Italian-American discotheques that emerged in the early 1970s. After a stint in the military and an unceremonious dismissal from the US ARMY, Joey Carvello wandered out of his East Cambridge Italian hamlet to Zelda, one of Boston’s first discotheques, and found himself hooked on the disco scene for life. Riding that cultural phenomenon, Joey Carvello rose to become an acclaimed disco deejay and burst into the record business. At the height of disco’s popularity, it suffered a sudden and swift decline. Afraid of the independent power that disco gave black artists and the influence of new gay executives, powerful record companies turned on disco and supported a Chicago rock jock in a conspiracy to kill Disco.

The Boston Hustle is a true snapshot of the 70’s and the perfect read for fans of music history that will hold special appeal for anyone who remembers and celebrates disco fondly.

The Boston Hustle is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms or view his Red Bull interview: https://daily.redbullmusicacademy.com/2013/04/joey-carvello-interview.

About the Author:

Joey Carvello, an Italian-American (Half-Irish) kid from East Cambridge, burst onto the disco scene at Yesterday/The Kenmore Club in Boston in 1974. He was named Billboard Magazine’s Disco Deejay of the year representing Boston in 1978. For over twenty-five years, he worked in the record business for labels like WB/RFC, Atlantic Records, Champion Records UK, H.O.L.A Records, Priority Records and TVT Records. Among the artists he signed and/or promoted, he launched the careers of Robin S., Lil Jon, Ying Yang Twins, and Pitbull. Today, Joey resides in New Jersey and continues to be an in-demand vinyl-only DeeJay.

