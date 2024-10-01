Statement by the Prime Minister welcoming the new Prime Minister of Japan

CANADA, October 1 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to welcome the new Prime Minister of Japan, Ishiba Shigeru:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Ishiba Shigeru on becoming Prime Minister of Japan.

“Canada and Japan’s relationship is rooted in shared values and deep economic and cultural ties. As strong allies on the world stage, we work together as part of the G7, the G20, the United Nations, and as dialogue partners of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“As friends and partners, we are moving forward on shared priorities under the Canada-Japan Action Plan, including by supporting humanitarian efforts, promoting free trade, defending peace and security, and fighting climate change. Canada remains committed to building on this partnership through our Indo-Pacific Strategy, which benefits people on both sides of the Pacific with greater progress, prosperity, and opportunity.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Ishiba as our countries deepen our friendship. Together, Canada and Japan will defend democracy around the world, grow our economies, and make life better for Canadians and Japanese people alike.

“I thank former Prime Minister Kishida Fumio for his partnership and friendship over the past years. We got a lot done together and the relationship between Canada and Japan is stronger because of it. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”